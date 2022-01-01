Waterbar
Located alongside the vibrant ocean-front boardwalk in Pacific Beach, Waterbar offers only the best in tantalizing menus, innovative libations, panoramic views, and lively entertainment. Our “social seafood” menu is inspired by East coast, West coast and Baja cuisines, and transforms the freshest flavors through our chef’s unique renditions of coastal classics. Flavor-forward craft cocktails, local micro-brews, national brand favorites, and a diverse wine list are offered across comfortable bar seating, community-table dining, and intimate ocean-side tables. Waterbar’s thriving, energetic environment captures the passion of San Diego’s iconic coastline for an unforgettably satisfying experience.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
4325 Ocean Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4325 Ocean Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
