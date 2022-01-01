Go
Toast

West Ashley Crab Shack

COME GET CRABBY WITH US!

1901 Ashley River Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CREEK SHRIMP BSKT$14.99
8oz of creek shrimp served with one side
FRIED SHRIMP & FLOUNDER DINNER$20.99
6 of our large shrimp & 2 flounder fillets, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides
FR SHRIMP DINNER$21.99
12 Large crispy golden brown shrimp served with 2 sides
CAPTAIN'S PLATTER$27.99
2 flounder fillets, 4 shrimp, 4 oysters, &
4 oz of scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides
NO substitutuions
JUMBO SHRIMP BASKET$13.99
8 Jumbo shrimp served with one side
SHE CRAB SOUP$7.99
Bowl of she crab soup served with crackers and topped with sherry.
LS Shrimp & Flounder Bskt$13.99
1 founder filet and 4 oz creek shrimp with one side and slaw.
HUSHPUPPY BASKET$5.99
14 hushpuppies served with honey butter
FLOUNDER BASKET$12.99
Two filets of fried flounder served with one side
CRAB BALLS$12.99
Five fried crab balls served with homemade remoulade sauce.
See full menu

Location

1901 Ashley River Rd

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosebay

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully Sourced | Carefully Prepared | Community Shared
ABOUT US
Rosebay is a service of Thurston
Southern Catering, offering a limited but diverse menu of single serving and family-style meals (4 servings), house baked desserts, and locally sourced groceries.
Our easy reheat meals include a variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and protein-based options to please many palates!
GIVING BACK
Rosebay has identified opportunities to give back to our Charleston-area community, a community which has so generously supported this platform to thrive successfully. We will apply proceeds weekly to feeding parties in need such as seniors, children, and many others in our local community. Join us is feeding our neighbors in need, simply by feeding your family and friends.
Pick-Up/Carryout Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
Delivery Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
(843) 352-2099
1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A
Charleston, SC 29407
orders@rosebaychs.com

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

No reviews yet

Best Sushi Restaurant in town

Home Team BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

A Salt N Battered

No reviews yet

Traditional British Fish and Chips Concept! Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston