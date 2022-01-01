Go
Toast

Wil's Grill

A Flagstaff local food truck offering up family recipes infused with flavors from around the globe. Serving up local beef, pasture raised pork, elk, bison and much more. Aside from the food truck, Wil's Grill also offers a full service catering experience unlike any other in Northern Arizona.

990 N. Ft. Valley Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket sandwich
The real deal, wheelhouse BBQ. Slow smoked, sliced brisket. Served with a local brioche bun and homemade BBQ sauce.
Mama's Tater Salad$3.00
Our family recipe for potato salad. Creamy, crunchy, tater salad bliss.
BRISKET
The star of the show. Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced. Family recipe BBQ, just for you.
Extra BBQ sauce
Three Rib Special$13.75
What a deal! Three ribs, cut, served with potato salad and cowboy beans.
Carolina Coleslaw$2.00
A tangy crunch, fresh cut cabbage with shredded carrots. Perfect combination of sweet with a vinegar base.
Cowboy Beans$3.00
Pinto beans simmered for hours with ham shank, onion and a family blend of spices.
BBQ Chicken
All natural chicken thigh grilled hot, lathered with our homemade BBQ sauce and caramelized to perfection.
Pork
Applewood slow smoked pork shoulder.
French Fries$4.99
Shoestring style fried golden brown and seasoned with a house blend of staple seasonings.
See full menu

Location

990 N. Ft. Valley Road

Flagstaff AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mama Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mother Road Brewing Co. - Downtown (S Mike's)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martannes Burrito Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diablo Burger Flagstaff

No reviews yet

Local foods based burger joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston