A Flagstaff local food truck offering up family recipes infused with flavors from around the globe. Serving up local beef, pasture raised pork, elk, bison and much more. Aside from the food truck, Wil's Grill also offers a full service catering experience unlike any other in Northern Arizona.
990 N. Ft. Valley Road
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
