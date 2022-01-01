Go
Toast

Windy City Grille

Come in and enjoy!

2641 US Hwy 411 S.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2641 US Hwy 411 S.

Maryville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diamondjack Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Subs & Such

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metro Pizza

No reviews yet

We buy the best, make the best and sell the best.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston