Go
Toast

Wooster’s Garden

Come in and enjoy!

3315 Milam St • $$

Avg 5 (22 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3315 Milam St

Houston TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pretty Liar

No reviews yet

Pretty Liar Lounge & Soundgarden
3017 Milam Street Houston, Texas
77006

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

No reviews yet

Delivered. Fast. Fresh. Hot.
If you have additional questions or need any assistance please call.
832-819-2986

Soto - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston