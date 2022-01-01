Go
Axelrad Beer Garden image
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Axelrad Beer Garden

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1079 Reviews

$

1517 Alabama St

Houston, TX 77004

Pickup

Popular Items

Glass of Water
Frozen - MARGARITA$8.00
Frozen Margarita made fresh with Tequila, Triple Sec, made-in-house simple syrup, and sweet & sour.
AT THE DRIVE IN$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
PURA VIDA$9.00
Serrano infused tequila, chamoy, serrano simple syrup, lime, Tajin rim.
IMPEACHMINT$9.00
Deep Eddy Peach vodka, lime, mint, ginger ale
Frozen - FROZE$8.00
Frozen Rosé with strawberry and lemon
Live Oak Hefeweizen - DRAFT$7.00
Hefeweizen
EL COSMICO$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
Frozen - MANGORADA$8.00
Rum based frozen mango cocktail with a chamoy swirl and a Tajin rim.
EL PEPINO$8.00
Cucumber vodka, serrano simple syrup, lime
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1517 Alabama St, Houston TX 77004

Directions

