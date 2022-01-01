Go
WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO

2734 Ledo Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pick 3$23.99
Comes with Choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides, Cornbread, Drink
Pick 2$19.99
Pick 2 Comes with Choice of 2 Meats, 2 Sides, Cornbread, Can Drink
Corn Bread
Harold's Snack Pack$6.99
Comes with Choice of 1 Meat, 1 Side, Toast and Drink
Special Request are not guaranteed.
Krack Mac & Cheese$3.95
King Crab Box 1 lb$35.95
1 lb of crab legs , Season'd Shrimp, buttered corn, turkey sausage links, potatoes tossed in garlic butter & house seasoning w/ a 2 oz chefs garlic butter Special Request are not guaranteed.
Captains Basket$12.99
Captains Basket comes with choice of 1 Meat, 1 Side and Drink
10 Signature Wings$12.95
Comes with only one sauce***
Special Request are not guaranteed.
Queen Crab Box 1/2 pound$24.95
1/2 lb of crab legs, Season'd Shrimp, buttered corn, turkey sausage links, potatoes tossed in garlic butter & house seasoning w/ a 2 oz chefs garlic butter
Special Request are not guaranteed.
Crab Platter$32.99
1 or 2 lbs. Crab Legs, 1 Meat, 2 Sides, Cornbread, Drink
Location

Albany GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
