Yak N Yeti

Come in and enjoy!

980 N WAGGONER RD • $

Avg 4.6 (559 reviews)

Popular Items

Naan Bread Basket$6.99
Combo of 3 naans- garlic naan, cheese naan, and butter naan
Garlic Naan$2.99
All-purpose flour, crushed garlic and cilantro, milk, water, salt, baking powder, and butter added after baked
Chicken Samosa (2)$5.99
Cooked chicken thigh meat wrapped in an all-purpose flour tortilla
Plain Naan$1.99
All-purpose flour, milk, water, salt, baking powder
Butter Naan$1.99
All-purpose flour, milk, water, salt, baking powder and butter added after baked
Plain Rice$2.99
Boiled long grain Basmati rice
Chicken Fry Momo$10.99
Butter Chicken$12.99
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Yak N Yeti Special Masala, red food color & butter
Veg Samosa (2)$3.99
Mixed veg curry cooked with potatoes wrapped in an all- purpose flour tortilla
Chicken Tikka Masala$11.99
Chopped grilled chicken, heavy whipping cream, onion gravy, tomato gravy, Yak N Yeti Special Masala
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Location

980 N WAGGONER RD

BLACKLICK OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
