Go
Toast
  • /
  • Alsip
  • /
  • 115 Bourbon Street

115 Bourbon Street

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3359 W 115th St • $$

Avg 3.2 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta$11.00
Toasted Italian garlic bread served with marinated tomato salad and a side of herb cream cheese.
Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed with ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, red cabbage, green onion, and your choice of feta or blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Ten meaty wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, mild, medium, hot, or habenero sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Stuffed Pasta Purses$15.00
Pasta purses stuffed in a blend of six cheeses, served with grilled chicken in a cream sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
South Side Garlic Chips$8.00
Waffle fries tossed in butter and garlic. Served with cheese sauce on the side.
Mini Tacos$6.00
A dozen fried chicken tacos served with our freshly made red chili salsa and sour cream.
Steak Sandwich$15.00
8-ounce top butt steak grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Served on garlic bread.
California Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, and southwest ranch on the side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Breaded all white meat chicken served with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Bourbon Street Burger$12.00
Grilled fresh to order and garnished with grilled or raw onions, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3359 W 115th St

Merrionette Pk IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bacon & Jam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Burrito King

No reviews yet

Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Scroll to View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs

Stan's Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0161

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston