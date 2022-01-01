306 BBQ Muscle Shoals
Come in and enjoy!
400 Avalon Ave Suite A
Location
400 Avalon Ave Suite A
Muscle Shoals AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Salt
Come in and enjoy!
Smokin Jalapeno
Come in and enjoy!
Birdy's
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Peppers Deli
Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.