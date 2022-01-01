Go
Toast

306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

Come in and enjoy!

400 Avalon Ave Suite A

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

400 Avalon Ave Suite A

Muscle Shoals AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokin Jalapeno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Birdy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Peppers Deli

No reviews yet

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston