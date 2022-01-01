Go
3308 Eats N Drinks

3308 Eats N Drinks

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3308 Broadway • $$

Avg 4 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Tierra y Mar$16.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura, Skirt Steak, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Chilli Aioli
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Ham, Slow roasted pork loin, mustard, pickles, white cheddar
Mango Habanero Wings$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

3308 Broadway

Astoria NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
