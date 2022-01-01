Go
Toast

5 Burro Cafe

Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week

FRENCH FRIES

72-05 Austin St • $$

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla con Pollo$18.00
Grilled folded soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese and juicy grilled chicken served with sour cream and jalapeño peppers
Guac Appetizer & Chips 8oz$14.00
Homemade avocado dip topped with pico de gallo
D Burritos$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.
Ensalada con Pollo$18.00
Fresh mixed lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and lime topped with avocado and tossed in original 5 Burro house dressing topped with grilled chicken
Plastic Cutlery please
No plastic cutlery, thank you
D Tacos$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in soft corn tortillas.
Quesadilla Carne$20.00
Grilled folded soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese and grilled skirt steak, served with sour cream and jalapeño peppers
D Fajitas De Pollo$22.00
Grilled chicken with grilled with onions and mixed peppers and are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
D Fajitas De Carne$24.00
Grilled skirt steak with grilled with onions and mixed peppers and are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72-05 Austin St

Forest Hills NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Rotisserie du Coin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7149 Austin Street

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

We specialize in crafting mouth-watering meals and providing superb customer service. Order online for delivery or pickup!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston