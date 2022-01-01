5 Burro Cafe
Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week
FRENCH FRIES
72-05 Austin St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
72-05 Austin St
Forest Hills NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
La Rotisserie du Coin
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
7149 Austin Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Cheeburger Cheeburger
We specialize in crafting mouth-watering meals and providing superb customer service. Order online for delivery or pickup!