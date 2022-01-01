53 Catering
All meals are designed to feed 10, Meals will be frozen and packed to last 12 hours (we can add dry ice if you need more time for $50), customer must provide a cooler to pack them in. We will rent you a cooler for $50 per day (with $100 deposit)
555 S Geneva Rd.
Location
555 S Geneva Rd.
Lindon UT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marley's Gourmet Sliders
Come on in and enjoy!
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Orem
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
010 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!