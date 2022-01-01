Go
5411 Empanadas

EMPANADAS

811 Louisiana St • $

Avg 4.2 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken$2.99
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Malbec Beef$2.99
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
Alfajores Maicena$2.50
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
Ham & Cheese$2.99
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Beef$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Spinach & Cheese$2.99
Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Red Hot 2oz$0.50
Roasted jalapeno, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Impossible$3.59
Impossible plant-based meat, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions and green olives.
Quick Lunch 2$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

811 Louisiana St

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

