Latin American

Reggae Hut Café

review star

No reviews yet

4814 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77004

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty
Jerk Chicken
Chicken Patty

Appetizers

Beef Patty

$3.99

Warm baked pastry filled with seasoned ground beef

Chicken Patty

$3.99

Warm baked pastry filled with savory chicken

Vegetable Patty

$3.99

Warm baked pastry filled with savory chicken

Plantain

$3.99

Green Plantain

$3.99

Cocoa Bread

$3.99

Chicken/Oxtail/Goat

Jerk Chicken

$15.50

Jamaica’s original spicy jerk chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.75

Chicken sautéed with tasty herbs & spices in a brown vegetable sauce

Curry Chicken

$14.75

A Jamaican favorite slow cooked in a tasty curry sauce

Oxtails

$42.16

Mouth watering oxtail stew with carrots & vegetables

Curry Goat

$15.95

Delicious goat seasoned with curry

Seafood

Coconut Shrimp w/Green Plantains

$15.99

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99

Garlic Shrimp

$15.99

Curry Shrimp

$15.99

Cuban Creole Shrimp

$15.99

Sautéed shrimp in a tomato and pimento sauce

Brown Snapper

$37.50+

Seasonal

Curry Snapper

$37.50+

Seasonal

Cuban Creole Snapper

$37.50+

Seasonal Pan fried snapper sautéed in a tomato and pimento sauce

Escovitch Snapper

$37.50+

Seasonal

Salad & Sandwiches

Vegetable Plate

$11.95

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.75

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.75

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Curry Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Garlic Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Cuban Creole Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Side Salad

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

A la Carte

Side of Rice & Peas

$5.25

Side of Vegetable Medley

$5.25

Side of Seasoned White Rice

$5.25

Side of Caribbean Potato Salad

$5.25

Side of Chicken

Side of Shrimp

$13.99

Side of Oxtails

$25.50Out of stock

Side of Goat

$13.88

side chicken soup

$7.00Out of stock

side red pea soup

$7.00Out of stock

chicken soup & CoCo bread

$10.00Out of stock

red pea soup & CoCo bread

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Homemade Ginger Beer

$4.50

Homemade Sorrel

$4.50

Homemade Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Homemade Fruit Punch

$4.50

Homemade Sweet Tea

$4.50

Ting

$3.75

Kola Champagne

$3.75

Pineapple Soda

$3.75

Cream Soda

$3.75

Grape Soda

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Mojito Bottled TO GO (16oz)

$12.00

Rum Punch Bottled TO GO (16oz)

$12.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$15.00Out of stock

Gallon of Sorrell

$18.00Out of stock

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$15.00Out of stock

Gallon of Fruit Punch

$15.00Out of stock

Gallon of Ginger Beer

$18.00

Dessert

Caribbean Carrot Cake

$4.00

Family Meals

Irie Family Meal (Shrimp)

$50.00

Ya Man Family Meal (Chicken)

$55.00

employee Meal

Brown Stew chicken (Employee meal)

Chicken sautéed with tasty herbs & spices in a brown vegetable sauce

Curry Chicken (Employee Meal)

A Jamaican favorite slow cooked in a tasty curry sauce

Jerk Chicken (Employee meal

Jamaica’s original spicy jerk chicken

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

