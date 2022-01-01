Go
A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave

Popular Items

BURGER$14.00
Double smash patty, muenster cheese, pickles, A-Side house sauce. Served with Fries
POT PIE$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$9.00
Blend of dark and milk chocolate, whip cream, shaved dark chocolate
A-SIDE BURGER$16.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA$14.00
Garlic brioche bread, marinated chicken, prosciutto, sage aioli, tomato, fontina cheese
Location

754 Randolph Ave

Saint Paul MN

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
