Ahipoki
Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team
627 Orange Street
Popular Items
Location
627 Orange Street
Redlands CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Batter Rebellion
Located in downtown Redlands, Batter Rebellion strives to live up to its name by featuring a unique menu full of your favorite classics with exciting battered twists and turns. Enjoy sinfully delicious entrées and desserts paired with daring cocktails, wine or craft beer. Come hangout with friends, family and outsiders in a raw modern ambiance filled with great music and good vibes! SEE YOU ON THE WILD SIDE!
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8024
Come in and enjoy!
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.