Ahipoki

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

627 Orange Street

Popular Items

Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Regular Poke Bowl$12.99
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
can of soda$1.99
Add Miso Soup$1.25
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Large Poke Bowl$15.49
Ice Cream Cup$1.75
Macarons$3.75
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
Location

627 Orange Street

Redlands CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

