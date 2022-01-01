Go
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

Home of the Sandwich Hall of Fame

1245 Cambridge St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$6.00
hand cut fries
Tofused Banh Mi$14.00
sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed tofu, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll
Billy Boy Salad$14.00
big bill's marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, goat cheese and lemon thyme vinairgrette
Jerked Sweet Potato Wedges$9.00
sweet potato wedges tossed in a jerk rub and topped with our scotch bonnet pinapple glaze and ginger-mint yogurt ranch for dipping
The Wilson$16.00
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders dipped in all star buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce,tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on grilled french bread
Location

1245 Cambridge St.

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
