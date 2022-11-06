Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bom Dough

1271 Cambridge Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

chicken & corn cream pot pie
bom's açaí topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey.
smoked brisket, pesto, and mozzarella baguette

cheese bread (pão de queijo)

traditional pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$3.50

golden cheese ball with a crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: diary & egg | gluten-friendly)

pesto pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$3.80

pesto crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)

garlic pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$3.80Out of stock

garlic crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)

bacon pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$4.00

bacon-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy, egg, bacon | gluten-friendly)

guava pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$4.25

guava-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)

doce de leite pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs

$4.25

doce de leite-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)

cheese bread promotion (pão de queijo)

(3) Cheese Bread $10

$9.43

filled buns

chicken & cheese bun

$8.00

shredded chicken & mozzarella cheese bun. (contains:gluten and diary)

ham & cheese bun

ham & cheese bun

$8.00

A soft bun filled with smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, and fresh oregano. (Contains: Diary)

gluten-friendly sandwiches

(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread)

$8.50

(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) pressed with sharp cheddar cheese. (Contains: egg and diary | gluten- friendly)

(2) avocado & egg pão de queijo (cheese bread)

$10.00

(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) with avocado spread topped with scrambled farm fresh eggs. (contains: egg, dairy & avocado)

all day sandwiches

scrambled egg on a baguette

$8.50

oven-roasted mozzarella, garlic, tomato, and egg sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: egg, dairy, wheat & soy)

tomato, basil, mozzarella on a baguette

$7.00

oven-roasted mozzarella, pesto, and tomato sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains dairy & wheat.)

brunch all day

avocado garlic toast and egg.

$11.00

garlic-rich toast topped with avocado spread, arugula, scrambled eggs, and everything bagel seasoning. (contains: wheat & egg)

avocado garlic and arugula toast.

$8.00

garlic-rich toast topped with avocado spread, arugula, and everything bagel seasoning. (contains: wheat)

scrambled egg, roasted potato, and arugula salad bowl

$12.00

roasted potatoes, soft farm fresh scrambled eggs, arugula, tomato, capers, and parmesan salad for a complete breakfast plate. (contains: egg)

belgian waffles topped with maple syrup

$11.00

belgian waffles topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and fresh strawberries. (contains: eggs, dairy, soy, & wheat)

more dough

tomato and cheese puff pastry

tomato and cheese puff pastry

$3.00

flaky puff dough topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, oregano, thyme, salt, and garlic. (contains: wheat, egg, & dairy)

pig in a blanket

$4.00

hot dog and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped around a flaky puff pastry, topped with everything bagel seasoning. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)

doce de leite donut

$5.00

soft donuts filled with doce de leite and topped with powdered sugar. (contains: egg, dairy, wheat) soy

baguette & butter

$2.50

freshly baked baguette alongside salted butter (contains: wheat & dairy)

soups

miso soup with baguette

$5.00+

a traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi stock and softened miso paste followed by tofu, green onions, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (contains: fish, soy, & dairy)

black bean soup with baguette

$6.00+

black beans simmered in a garlic, onion, and chili pepper broth, topped with fresh parsley, green onions, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (contains: red pepper flakes)

tomato soup with baguette

$6.00+

slow-simmered crushed tomatoes, ribbon-cut basil in flavorful vegetable stock, extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of sea salt, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (baguette contains: wheat)

açaí bowl

bom's açaí topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey.

bom's açaí topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey.

$8.00+

all natural açaí bowl topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey. (contains: honey & sunflower oil)

pineapple & toasted coconut açaí topped with granola, and condensed milk.

pineapple & toasted coconut açaí topped with granola, and condensed milk.

$8.00+

all natural açaí bowl topped with pineapple, toasted coconut, granola, and condensed milk. (contains: dairy, sunflower oil, honey & coconut)

combo

choice of bacon or arugula, tomato and capers salad.

chicken & cheese bun | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad

$15.50

chicken & cheese bun joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: wheat, egg, dairy)

ham & cheese bun | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad

$15.50

ham & cheese bun joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: wheat, egg, dairy)

(1) pão de queijo | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad

$12.50

your choice of pão de queijo joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)

(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread) | tomato soup

$12.50

(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) pressed with sharp cheddar cheese with a side of tomato soup. (contains: dairy, & egg)

(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread) | scrambled eggs | bacon or salad

$15.50

your choice of pão de queijo grilled with sharp cheddar cheese joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)

sides

soft & creamy scrambled eggs

$5.00

creamy farm fresh scrambled egg topped with fresh parsley. (contains: egg & dairy)

bacon (2 strips)

$3.00

arugula & capers salad w/ parmesan

$3.50

fresh arugula salad, topped with tomato, capers, EVO, black pepper, and parmesan. (contains: dairy)

extra sauce

basil aioli

basil aioli

$0.50

pesto and mayo. (contains: dairy & egg | nut free)

garlic & herb aioli

garlic & herb aioli

$0.50

parsley, green onions, garlic, and mayo. (contains: egg | dairy free)

hot sauce

hot sauce

$0.50

dairy free hot sauce

all day salad

warm arugula and roasted potato salad

$12.00

warm arugula and tomato salad tossed with roasted potato and three-cheese sauce.

pot pie

brisket, spinach & cheese pot pie

brisket, spinach & cheese pot pie

$12.50Out of stock

a warm and creamy brisket, spinach, and parmesan cheese stew topped with a crisp puff. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)

chicken & corn cream pot pie

chicken & corn cream pot pie

$10.50

a warm and creamy chicken and corn stew topped with a crisp puff. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)

salad

caesar salad

caesar salad

$13.00

sides and protein included with our house-made caesar salad. (contains: raw egg and dairy)

flatbread

smoked brisket, pesto & cheese flatbread

smoked brisket, pesto & cheese flatbread

$16.00

pesto and mozzarella cheese flatbread topped with arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, and smoked brisket. (contains: dairy & wheat.)

chicken, catupiry cheese and olives flatbread

$16.00

tomato & basil sauce, shredded chicken, topped with catupiry cheese, and green olives. (contains: dairy & wheat)

afternoon sandwiches

mild spiced chicken, garlic and mozzarella baguette

$10.00

oven-roasted mozzarella, garlic, chicken, and tomato sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: dairy, wheat , soy)

smoked brisket, pesto, and mozzarella baguette

$11.00

oven-roasted mozzarella, pesto, and smoked brisket, topped with arugula and tomato in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: dairy, & wheat | nut- free)

fried dough

fried pão de queijo (4 units cheese bread)

$10.00

golden pão de queijo (cheese bread) fried with a gooey cheesy center. (contains: egg & dairy)

afternoon sides

french fries

$4.50Out of stock

arugula & capers salad w/ parmesan

$3.50

fresh arugula salad, topped with tomato, capers, EVO, black pepper, and parmesan. (contains: dairy)

soft & creamy scrambled eggs

$5.00

creamy farm fresh scrambled egg topped with fresh parsley. (contains: egg & dairy)

bacon (2 strips)

$3.00

pasta

pesto gnocchi

$17.00

gnocchi tossed in creamy pesto sauce. (contains: diary & wheat | nut- free)

three cheese gnocchi

$18.00

sharp cheddar, parmesan, and gruyère cheese sauce tossed with soft gnocchi. (contains: dairy, & wheat)

brewed coffee

brewed coffee

$3.00+

freshly house blend coffee brew.

café ao leite

$3.25+

Drip house blend coffee finished with milk.

cold brew on tap

$4.00+

cold brew on tap.

espresso drinks

espresso

$3.50

a double shot of house blend espresso.

americano