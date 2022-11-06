Bom Dough
1271 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
cheese bread (pão de queijo)
traditional pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
golden cheese ball with a crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: diary & egg | gluten-friendly)
pesto pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
pesto crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)
garlic pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
garlic crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)
bacon pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
bacon-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy, egg, bacon | gluten-friendly)
guava pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
guava-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)
doce de leite pão de queijo contains: dairy & eggs
doce de leite-filled crunchy crust, a light, fluffy center, and a slightly tart flavor made with tapioca flour and cheese. (contains: dairy & egg | gluten-friendly)
cheese bread promotion (pão de queijo)
filled buns
gluten-friendly sandwiches
(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread)
(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) pressed with sharp cheddar cheese. (Contains: egg and diary | gluten- friendly)
(2) avocado & egg pão de queijo (cheese bread)
(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) with avocado spread topped with scrambled farm fresh eggs. (contains: egg, dairy & avocado)
all day sandwiches
scrambled egg on a baguette
oven-roasted mozzarella, garlic, tomato, and egg sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: egg, dairy, wheat & soy)
tomato, basil, mozzarella on a baguette
oven-roasted mozzarella, pesto, and tomato sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains dairy & wheat.)
brunch all day
avocado garlic toast and egg.
garlic-rich toast topped with avocado spread, arugula, scrambled eggs, and everything bagel seasoning. (contains: wheat & egg)
avocado garlic and arugula toast.
garlic-rich toast topped with avocado spread, arugula, and everything bagel seasoning. (contains: wheat)
scrambled egg, roasted potato, and arugula salad bowl
roasted potatoes, soft farm fresh scrambled eggs, arugula, tomato, capers, and parmesan salad for a complete breakfast plate. (contains: egg)
belgian waffles topped with maple syrup
belgian waffles topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and fresh strawberries. (contains: eggs, dairy, soy, & wheat)
more dough
tomato and cheese puff pastry
flaky puff dough topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, oregano, thyme, salt, and garlic. (contains: wheat, egg, & dairy)
pig in a blanket
hot dog and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped around a flaky puff pastry, topped with everything bagel seasoning. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)
doce de leite donut
soft donuts filled with doce de leite and topped with powdered sugar. (contains: egg, dairy, wheat) soy
baguette & butter
freshly baked baguette alongside salted butter (contains: wheat & dairy)
soups
miso soup with baguette
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi stock and softened miso paste followed by tofu, green onions, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (contains: fish, soy, & dairy)
black bean soup with baguette
black beans simmered in a garlic, onion, and chili pepper broth, topped with fresh parsley, green onions, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (contains: red pepper flakes)
tomato soup with baguette
slow-simmered crushed tomatoes, ribbon-cut basil in flavorful vegetable stock, extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of sea salt, and a freshly baked half-baguette. (baguette contains: wheat)
açaí bowl
bom's açaí topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey.
all natural açaí bowl topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, cacao nibs & honey. (contains: honey & sunflower oil)
pineapple & toasted coconut açaí topped with granola, and condensed milk.
all natural açaí bowl topped with pineapple, toasted coconut, granola, and condensed milk. (contains: dairy, sunflower oil, honey & coconut)
combo
chicken & cheese bun | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad
chicken & cheese bun joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: wheat, egg, dairy)
ham & cheese bun | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad
ham & cheese bun joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: wheat, egg, dairy)
(1) pão de queijo | scrambled eggs | bacon or arugula salad
your choice of pão de queijo joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)
(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread) | tomato soup
(2) pão de queijo (cheese bread) pressed with sharp cheddar cheese with a side of tomato soup. (contains: dairy, & egg)
(2) grilled cheese pão de queijo (cheese bread) | scrambled eggs | bacon or salad
your choice of pão de queijo grilled with sharp cheddar cheese joined with a side of farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, or the special house arugula, capers salad, w/parmesan. (contains: egg, & dairy)
sides
extra sauce
all day salad
pot pie
brisket, spinach & cheese pot pie
a warm and creamy brisket, spinach, and parmesan cheese stew topped with a crisp puff. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)
chicken & corn cream pot pie
a warm and creamy chicken and corn stew topped with a crisp puff. (contains: dairy, egg, & wheat)
salad
flatbread
smoked brisket, pesto & cheese flatbread
pesto and mozzarella cheese flatbread topped with arugula, cherry tomato, olive oil, and smoked brisket. (contains: dairy & wheat.)
chicken, catupiry cheese and olives flatbread
tomato & basil sauce, shredded chicken, topped with catupiry cheese, and green olives. (contains: dairy & wheat)
afternoon sandwiches
mild spiced chicken, garlic and mozzarella baguette
oven-roasted mozzarella, garlic, chicken, and tomato sandwich topped with arugula and olive oil in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: dairy, wheat , soy)
smoked brisket, pesto, and mozzarella baguette
oven-roasted mozzarella, pesto, and smoked brisket, topped with arugula and tomato in a freshly baked baguette. (contains: dairy, & wheat | nut- free)
fried dough
afternoon sides
french fries
arugula & capers salad w/ parmesan
fresh arugula salad, topped with tomato, capers, EVO, black pepper, and parmesan. (contains: dairy)
soft & creamy scrambled eggs
creamy farm fresh scrambled egg topped with fresh parsley. (contains: egg & dairy)