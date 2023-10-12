Restaurant info

Welcome to Oak Bistro, Cambridge's newest dining destination at Inman Square Cambridge, MA. Discover American cuisine with a modern twist, inspired by global flavors. Our warm and inviting atmosphere is perfect for young professionals, students, and families seeking a memorable culinary journey. With a chef-driven approach, we bring diverse cultural influences, attention to detail, and adaptability to create innovative and delicious dishes. Join us in creating lasting memories while sustaining our local community.