Go
A map showing the location of American Flatbread BrightonView gallery

American Flatbread Brighton

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

183 Vermont Route 100

Dover, VT 05356

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

183 Vermont Route 100, Dover VT 05356

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
orange starNo Reviews
108 Route 100 West Dover, VT 05356
View restaurantnext
Trail 87
orange starNo Reviews
271 Rt 100 West Dover, VT 05356
View restaurantnext
WAHOOS EATERY
orange starNo Reviews
2 Whites Rd Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
La Casita - 14 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 South Main Street Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
The Maple Leaf Tavern
orange star4.3 • 353
3 N Main St Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden - Four Columns Inn
orange star4.9 • 506
21 West St Newfane, VT 05345
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Dover

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

American Flatbread Brighton

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston