Amicci's of Little Italy

Comfort food to please everyone.

231 S High St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
boneless breast of chicken, bread, fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzeralla, baked. served with spaghetti marinara
Corleone$17.00
Mild Italian sausage, spinach, spicy vodka sauce, penne- this dish is spicy!
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese
Meatballs Ricotta$10.00
3 homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, side ricotta cheese
Side Caesar Salad$3.00
Side salad to accompany an entree-Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Lasagna$17.00
Traditional meat (beef) and cheese lasagna
Side House Salad$3.00
Side salad to accompany an entree- Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, peppers, olives, parmesan cheese, semi-sweet red wine vinaigrette with parmesan cheese and garlic
Garlic Bread$4.00
4 slices of Italian bread glazed with garlic butter
Spaghetti$14.00
thin strand pasta
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

231 S High St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Thai Go

No reviews yet

The Home of Pad Thai!
Delivery-Takeout-Catering

Ovenbird Bakery

No reviews yet

Baking artisan breads in the heart of Baltimore!

Attman's Baltimore Deli

No reviews yet

Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915
Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.

Angeli's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We recommend you use Grubhub or Ubereats for delivery orders .

