If you don't see something you're looking for or need any help or direction at all, please feel free to email our Beverage Director Cody Pruitt at cpruitt@anforanyc.com or DM us on Instagram at @anforanyc. Cheers!

34 8th Avenue

Popular Items

Alain Castex 'Poudre d'Escampette' 2018$48.00
Ganevat 'Grands Teppes' 2013$90.00
Ganevat 'Grands Teppes' 2012$95.00
HRM - 3/16 10ppl 6pm-8pm 10ppl @ $70/pp + $200 instructor fee$900.00
Jambon Beurre Sandwich w/ Comté$12.00
Julie Benau 'Rosé' 2018$88.00
Marnes Blanches 'Pinot Noir' 2018$81.00
Marinated Olives$8.00
Extra Bread$4.00
Lasagna$18.00

Location

34 8th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
