The Clam

The Clam is a seasonal, West Village restaurant. Our menu celebrates market-driven ingredients (with a playful focus on, you guessed it, clams), while showcasing the best seafood of the Eastern seaboard.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

420 Hudson St • $$$

Popular Items

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$36.00
Baby bok choy, hon-shimeji mushroom, Japanese eggplant, tahini. cherry gastrique, tomato vinaigrette
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$27.00
Shaved carrot, radish, arugula, spicy harissa aioli
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp$5.00
Creamy dijonnaise, cocktail sauce
Maine Lobster Arancini$16.00
Six pieces. Meyer lemon aioli, pepper cress
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod$38.00
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Butter Lettuce Salad$17.00
Crispy Truffled Polenta$10.00
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
Location

420 Hudson St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants

Boucherie

Houseman

Houseman is the brainchild of artist turned chef Ned Baldwin. It's a neighborhood spot in a neighborhood you've never heard of-Hudson Square-where you can eat Pete Wells' favorite roast chicken, and Grub Street's favorite steak frites. Houseman's regulars know to go for the seasonal vegetable dishes and whatever local fish is on the menu that day.

Brodo

It all boils down to this: Brodo combines the highest-quality ingredients with century-tested craftsmanship to create a bone broth so delicious we drink it by the cupful.

Via Porta

