Anwar's Kitchen

Anwar brings his favorite dishes for everyone to enjoy: Mediterranean cuisine and 100% certified Halal food! In the heart of DTLA, we're open for indoor & outdoor dining, take-out, and contactless delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, & Postmates.

FRENCH FRIES

217 E. 8th st • $$

Avg 5 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
Side of Pita (4 Pieces)$1.95
Gyro Wrap$15.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Falafel Plate$17.95
Served on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, pickled veggies, hummus, pita bread, and tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Plate$16.95
served with rice, hummus and salad
Falafel Pita$14.95
Pita, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Side of Seasoned Fries$5.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Gyro Pita$15.95
Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

217 E. 8th st

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
