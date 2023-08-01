Mariscada Chica (serves 3)

$89.99

A la Diabla Shrimp, A la Crema Shrimp, A la Momia Shrimp, Empanizado Shrimp, Breaded Swai Fillet, Whole Fried Tilapia, 2 Shrimp Tacos, Rice, Fried Beans, and your choice of Sushi Roll. Served on a Boat.