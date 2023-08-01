La Salsa Seafood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Seafood in the heart of LA🐠Restaurante de Mariscos en el Centro de Los Angeles. 📍943 Santee St. Unit 1 Los Angeles Ca. 90015
Location
943 Santee St Unit 1, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Gallery