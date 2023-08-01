Food

Appetizers

Aguachiles Negros

$24.99

Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in black guajillo and chile de arbol pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Aguachiles Rojos

$24.99

Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in red chiltepin pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Aguachiles Verdes

$24.99

Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in green serrano pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Callo de Hacha 1 Orden

$59.99

Scallops in citrus-soy sauce, purple onions, avocado, and micro greens.

Callo de Hacha 1/2 orden

$39.99

Scallops in citrus-soy sauce, purple onions, avocado, and micro greens.

Chicharron de Pescado

$21.99

Swai fish strips, breaded and fried. Topped with purple onions, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas and a soy, serrano, worcestershire sauce.

Estradation Fries

$19.99

Guacamole

$11.99

Freshly made avocado with onions, cilantro, and tomato. Topped with micro greens.

Ostiones 1 Docena

$36.99

Ostiones 1/2 Orden

$18.99

Tiritas de Pescado

$15.99

Swai fish strips lime-cooked and bathed in green serrano pepper sauce. Topped with purple onios, avocado, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Tuna Tataki

$17.99

Gently-seared tuna bathed in a citrus-soy sauce, topped with fried onions, micro greens, and a dash of crushed chiltepin.

Ceviches

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.99

Lime-cooked shrimp with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Lime-cooked fish with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Ceviche de Pulpo

$16.99

Diced octopus with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

La Mayor

$18.99

This house favorite ceviche combines fish, shrimp, and octopus. Topped with green aguachiles, avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.

Cocteles

Coctel de Camaron

$18.99

Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$19.99

Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Coctel Campechano

$20.99

Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, fish, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Vuelve a la Vida

$21.99

Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, fish, oyters, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Caldos

Caldo de Camaron

$20.99

Shrimp soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.

Caldo de Pescado

$20.99

Fish soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.

Caldo de Pescado y Camaron

$21.99

Shrimp and Fish soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.

Caldo 7 Mares

$24.99

Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, and Crab Leg soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.

Sushi

La Salsa Roll

$19.99

Filled with Spicy Crab and Cucumber. Topped with avocado, micro greens and 3 spicy A la Diabla Shrimp.

Los Angeles Roll

$17.99

Filled with Spicy Crab, and Avocado. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Onion Flakes, Eel Sauce and micro greens

Aguachile Roll

$18.99

Filled with Spicy Crab, Cucumber, and Avocado. Topped with Aguachile Shrimp, Avocado, and micro greens.

Momia Roll

$19.99

Filled with Bacon-wrapped Shrimp and Cheese. Topped with micro greens, onion flakes, and eel sauce.

Mexican Roll

$17.99

Filled with Spicy Crab and Avocado. Topped with Jalapeno slices, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and micro greens.

Fish Dishes

Filete Empanizado

$24.99

Breaded Swai Fillet. Served with rice, avocado, micro greens, and chipotle-mayo aioli.

Filete a la Diabla

$24.99

Swai Fillet bathed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$24.99

Swai Fillet sauteed in chopped garlic and butter on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete al Ajillo

$24.99

Swai Fillet sauteed in chopped garlic butter sauce with crushed guajillo peppers over a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete a la Plancha

$24.99

Grilled Swai fillet on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete a la Mantequilla

$24.99

Swai Filled in butter sauce on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete a la Crema

$24.99

Swai Fillet in a creamy chipotle and mexican cream sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete al Chipotle

$24.99

Swai Fillet bathed in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Filete Empapelado

$24.99

Steamed Swai fillet with red, yellow, and green bell peppers medley, and onion. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Mojarra Frita

$24.99

Fried whole Tilapia. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Mojarra al Gusto

$26.99

Fried whole Tilapia sauteed in your choice of sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Salmon al Gusto

$26.99

8oz Salmon fillet grilled and sauteed in your choice of sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Shrimp Dishes

Camarones Empanizados

$26.99

Breaded Shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, micro greens, and chipotle-mayo aioli.

Camarones a la Diabla

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in chopped garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones al Ajillo

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in chopped garlic butter sauce with crushed guajillo peppers. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones a la Momia

$26.99

Bacon-wrapped Shrimp over a bed of orange slices. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones a la Plancha

$26.99

Grilled Shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones a la Cucaracha

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in soy and worcestershire sauce with bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones a la Mantequilla

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in butter. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones a la Crema

$26.99

Shrimp sauteed in mexican cream and chipotle. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Camarones al Chipotle

$26.99

Shrimp in spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Entrees

Pulpo a la Diabla

$27.99

Octopus tentacles grilled and sauteed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Pulpo al Ajillo

$27.99

Octopus tentacles grilled and sauteed in garlic and guajillo peppers butter sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Cielo, Mar, y Tierra

$29.99

A combination of Flap meat Steak, Chicken breast, and Ajillo shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.

Carne Asada

$24.99

Grilled Flap Meat Steak with grilled Nopal cactus, grilled cambray onion, and grilled Jalapeno pepper. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens

Pollo a la Plancha

$21.99

Grilled Chicken breast fillet. Served with rice, grilled cambray onion, avocado, and micro greens.

Yakizoba (serves 2)

$29.99

Yakisoba noodles sauteed in spicy diabla sauce with shrimp, octopus, mussels, and crab leg. Topped with micro greens.

Mariscadas

Mariscada Chica (serves 3)

$89.99

A la Diabla Shrimp, A la Crema Shrimp, A la Momia Shrimp, Empanizado Shrimp, Breaded Swai Fillet, Whole Fried Tilapia, 2 Shrimp Tacos, Rice, Fried Beans, and your choice of Sushi Roll. Served on a Boat.

Mariscada Grande (serves 6)

$169.99

A la Diabla Shrimp, A la Crema Shrimp, A la Momia Shrimp, Empanizado Shrimp, Breaded Swai Fillet, Whole Fried Tilapia, 4 Shrimp Tacos, Rice, Fried Beans, and your choice of Sushi Roll. Served on a Boat.

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$12.99

Quesadilla de Asada and Fries

$14.99

Quesadilla de Pollo and Fries

$14.99

Quesadilla de Camaron and Fries

$16.99

Quesadilla de Pescado and Fries

$16.99

Burrito de Asada

$14.99

Steak, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fries.

Burrito de Pollo

$14.99

Chicken, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fries.

Burrito de Camaron

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Fries.

Burrito de Pescado

$16.99

Breaded Fish, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Fries.

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$4.99

Taco de Pollo

$4.99

Taco de Pescado

$5.99

Taco de Camaron

$5.99

Sides

Arroz

$4.99

Frijol

$5.99

Papas Fritas

$6.99

1/2 Aguacate

$3.99

Orden de Tortillas

$1.99

Orden Salsa Diabla

$4.99

Drinks

Soda

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Beer

0.0 Heiniken

$7.00

805

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Dos X

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Cubeta de Cerveza

$35.99

Cocktails

A Mi Estilo

$17.99

Handcrafted Guayaba Puree, Orange Liqueur, Pineapple Liqueur, Ginger Soda, Agave Wine.

Bandera Shots

$15.99

Jamaicame Crazy

$17.99

Handcrafted Hibiscus Puree, Raspberry Liqueur, Pomegranate puree, Agave Wine.

Let My Mango

$17.99

Handcrafted Mango Puree, Agave, Orange Liquor, Lime Juice.

Margarita

$15.99

Agave, Lime Juice, Sea Salt, and choice of Flavor.

Margarita Flight

$36.99

Four of our Handcrafted Margarita Flavors: Strawberry, Mango, Lime, and Peach.

Michelada

$15.00

Hand crafted Michelada Mix, Clamato, Lime juice, Sea Salt, and choice of Beer

Mimosa

$9.99

Freixenet Brut Cava Cordon Negro, and choice of Juice.

Mimosa Flight

$32.99

Choose Four: Mango Tamarindo Guayaba Kiwi Orange Grapefruit

Paloma

$18.00

Agave Wine, Pink Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Soda, Lime Juice, and Sea Salt.

Piel Morena

$17.99

Handcrafted Tamarindo Puree, Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave.