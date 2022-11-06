Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anwar's Kitchen 217 E 8th Street

111 Reviews

$$

217 E. 8th st

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Plate
AK Ultimate Vegan Wrap

Pita

Pita, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions with Parsley. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma & Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Lettuce, Hummus, & Tahini Sauce.
Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$15.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$15.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$14.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic & tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$13.95

Pita, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Wrap

Tortilla, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Lettuce, Hummus, and Tahini Sauce.
AK Ultimate Vegan Wrap

AK Ultimate Vegan Wrap

$16.95

Tortilla, Falafel, Cauliflower, Eggplant, Fries, Pickled Turnips, Tomato, Hummus. Served with Hummus & Pita chips or Seasoned Fries.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$15.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$15.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.95

Tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Plate

Hummus, Salad (Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette), Yellow Rice, Pita Bread. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Pickled Turnip and Tahini Sauce.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$17.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Gyro Plate

$16.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Falafel Plate

$15.95

Served on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, pickled veggies, hummus, pita bread, and tahini sauce.

Grilled Veggie Plate

$15.95

Mushroom, Zucchini, Squash, White Onion, Red & Green Peppers. Served with Yellow Rice, Salad (Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette), Tahini, Hummus, and Pita Bread.

Combo Plate/Beef and Chicken Shawarma

$17.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Combo Plate/Gyro and Chicken Shawarma

$17.95

Combo Plate/Beef Shawarma and Gyro

$17.95

Anwar Style

Choice of meat served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeño, and parsley.
Anwar Style Beef Shawarma

Anwar Style Beef Shawarma

$15.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of tahini and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Gyro

Anwar Style Gyro

$15.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of tzatziki and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Chicken Shawarma

Anwar Style Chicken Shawarma

$14.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of garlic and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Falafel

$14.95

Salad Bowls

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Tahini Sauce.
Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl

Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl

$15.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.

Gyro Salad Bowl

Gyro Salad Bowl

$15.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl

$14.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.

Falafel Salad Bowl

Falafel Salad Bowl

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.

Greek Salad Bowl

Greek Salad Bowl

$13.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides

Cheese Barak

$8.95

Kibbeh (3Pieces)

$8.95
Hummus & Pita Bread

Hummus & Pita Bread

$6.95

Hummus drizzled with olive oil, paprika, and parsley. Served with warm pita bread.

Side of Falafel (3 Pieces)

$5.95

3 pieces. Served w/ Tahini.

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side of Seasoned Fries

Side of Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Side of Pita (4 Pieces)

$1.95

Side of Pita Chips

$1.95

Side of Yellow Rice

$4.95

Side of Beef Shawarma

$8.95

Side of Chicken Shawarma

$7.95

Side of Gyro

$8.95

Side of Grilled Veggies

$8.95

Side of Pickled Veggies

$3.95

Side of Pickles 2oz

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers 2oz

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños 2oz

$1.00

Bag Pita chips

$2.95

Dessert

Two Pistachio or Walnut Made in-house fresh daily. (Pictured: Walnut Baklava)

Pistachio Baklava

$6.95
Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$6.50

Two Pieces. Made fresh in-house daily.

Pistachio Stuffed Dates

$6.95

Walnut Stuffed Dates

$6.25

Sauces

2oz

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Hummus

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Roasted Red Tomato Salsa

$0.75

Tomatillo Green Salsa

$0.75

Red Chili Sauce

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Red Chili Sauce (Copy)

$0.50

RAMADAN 2022

Adult

$29.95

Kids

$12.95

Beverage

Organic Hibiscus Tea

$4.95

IZZE Sparkling Blackberry

$3.50

IZZE Sparkling Peach

$3.50Out of stock

IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

16 oz

Diet Coke

$2.50

16 oz

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

16 oz

Coke Zero

$2.50

16 oz

Bottled Water

$2.50

Tree Top Apple Juice

$2.50

Sultan Cola (White)

$4.00Out of stock

Sultan Lemon (Blue)

$4.00

Sultan Orange (Orange)

$4.00Out of stock

Sultan Power (Black)

$4.00Out of stock

Merch

Aprons

$20.00

Beanies

$15.00

Face Mask

$5.00

Hats

$17.00

Hoodies

$25.00

T-Shirts

$30.00

Catering Platters

Mediterranean Platter

$79.00

Arabic Style Wraps

$81.00

AK Shawarma Tacos

$70.00

Baklava Platter

$67.00

Kibbeh Platter

$40.00

Cheese Barak Platter

$38.00

Grilled Vegetables Platter

$30.00

Hummus Platter w/ Pita Bread

$21.00

Falafel Platter

$21.00

Catering Sides

Fattoush Salad

$39.00

Greek Salad

$35.00

Yellow Rice

$30.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$28.00

House-made Marinated Olives

$25.00

Babaghanoush

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Delivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Anwar brings his favorite dishes for everyone to enjoy: Mediterranean cuisine and 100% certified Halal food! In the heart of DTLA, we're open for indoor & outdoor dining, take-out, and contactless delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, & Postmates.

Website

Location

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery
Anwar's Kitchen image
Anwar's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poppy & Rose
orange star4.5 • 47
765 Wall St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Sushi Nabeeya
orange star4.5 • 763
766 Santee St. Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Holy Basil DTLA
orange star4.7 • 528
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Superfine Pizza
orange star4.4 • 453
1101 San Pedro St Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
820 South Spring Street Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Rossoblu
orange star4.5 • 2,691
1124 San Julian St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston