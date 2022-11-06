Anwar's Kitchen 217 E 8th Street
111 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Anwar brings his favorite dishes for everyone to enjoy: Mediterranean cuisine and 100% certified Halal food! In the heart of DTLA, we're open for indoor & outdoor dining, take-out, and contactless delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, & Postmates.
Location
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Gallery
