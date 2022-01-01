Go
Toast

Arlee's Raw Blends

Organic Cold-Pressed Juices, Raw Vegan foods and desserts

14 Witherspoon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LIME BLEND$8.99
Lime, Distilled Water, Ginger, Dates
GINGER SPICE BLEND$11.99
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
100% Organic
1.GREENS WITH ENVY$13.00
Kale, Banana, Spirulina, Hemp Seed, Almond Butter, Almond Mylk
100% Organic
ACAI BOWL$15.00
Acai, Banana, Coconut Mylk
100% Organic
NORI ROLL$8.99
Nori, Avocado, Red Pepper, Wild Rice, Dates, Alfalfa, Sprouts, Ginger, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pink Himalayan Salt
100% ORGANIC
SORREL$11.99
Hibiscus, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
100% Organic
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$11.99
Strawberry, Apple, Lemon
100% Organic
CACAO SEA MOSS$15.00
KALE BLEND # 2$11.99
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Ginger
100% Organic
L - Cinnamon Roll$8.99
See full menu

Location

14 Witherspoon Street

Princeton NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Small World Coffee

No reviews yet

This location serves a classic coffee house menu of drinks, pastries, granola, and grab and go healthy snacks and desserts.

Lan Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jammin' Crepes

No reviews yet

A celebration of our local, regional farms wrapped in a crêpe with an ever-changing menu that highlights the very best local ingredients at their peak of freshness. In addition to crêpes, we also offer a daily selection of scratch-made seasonal soups and salads and a variety of home baked goods, complemented by an assortment of regional, all-natural juices and drinks, as well as specialty coffee and tea drinks.
the gathering place of choice for quality, regional food, drink and conversation for all who live and visit Princeton!!
Hope you have a chance to visit & enjoy.

KBG Korean BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston