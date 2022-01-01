Arnold's BBQ
The best in Kansas City style BBQ! Serving Brisket, Tritip, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork
BBQ
3256 CASCADE BLVD • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3256 CASCADE BLVD
SHASTA LAKE CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
