Arnold's BBQ

The best in Kansas City style BBQ! Serving Brisket, Tritip, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork

BBQ

3256 CASCADE BLVD • $

Avg 4.9 (179 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Brisket Burnt Ends$18.95
Large Potato Salad$5.95
BBQ Chopped Beef Sandwich$13.95
1 Pound Pulled Pork$22.95
Large Coleslaw$5.95
Kids Tri-Tip on a Bun$8.95
1 Pound Sliced Tri-Tip$28.95
Location

3256 CASCADE BLVD

SHASTA LAKE CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
