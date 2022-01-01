Go
Toast

Azul

Latin-inspired seafood along the Chicago River!

SEAFOOD

1177 N Elston Ave • $$$

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamari$16.00
Guacamole$17.50
ripe hass avocado, lime, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, aioli, tortilla chips
Chicken Pozole Verde$17.00
pulled chicken, hominy, tomatillo & pepper broth; served with tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, onion, oregano
Aguachiles ~ Spicy Lime Cured Shrimp$18.00
lime cured butterfly jumbo shrimp, jalapeño, cilantro.
Lobster and Cheese Empanadas$24.00
lobster claw & tail meat, chihuahua cheese, stuffed pastry dough served with chipotle aioli (3 per order)
Elote$11.00
fire roasted corn on the cob, housemade chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tajin, lime (3 pieces)
Chipotle Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
Chipotle cream sauce, chihuahua cheese, cavatappi pasta.
Seafood Flautas$31.00
four crispy corn tortillas filled with lobster, crab, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream; served with rice and beans
Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche$15.50
lime cured shrimp, freshly diced cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro
Hamburguesa ~ Burger$10.00
4oz. grilled burger, cheddar cheese, ketchup, brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1177 N Elston Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frontier

No reviews yet

Our menu, by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Brian Jupiter, pays tribute to what those adventurers ate and hunted on the trail as we invite you to savor the modern day interpretations of their fare. Our food is best enjoyed in communal settings.

Noble Thai

No reviews yet

The best Thai restaurant in Chicago!

Beauty Bar

No reviews yet

It's a bar!
since 2010

Mixteco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston