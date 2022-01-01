Go
B. Matthew's Eatery

B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch in Savannah’s Historic District.
What started out as a casual deli and bakery has evolved into a full-service eatery with menus that feature a variety of traditional and New American-style dishes. We use fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients and source locally when possible.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

325 E Bay St • $$

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$15.00
guinness braised corned beef,
house-made thousand island, sauerkraut,
swiss, marble rye, served with one side
Lumberjack Omelette$15.00
three egg omelette, sausage, bacon, peppers & onions, pepper
jack, served with choice of one brunch side
Kale Salad
dried cranberries, edamame, goat cheese,
almonds, lemon shallot vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
Toast$2.00
Bacon$4.00
Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side
Grandma's Burger$15.00
grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, red
onion, pickles, swiss, brioche bun, served with one side
Chicken N' Biscuit$14.00
southern-fried chicken, house-made
pimento cheese, homemade buttermilk
biscuit, topped with gravy, served with choice of one brunch side
Bourbon Bacon Burger$16.00
homemade bourbon bacon jam,
pepper jack, fried onions, bacon, lettuce,
tomato, brioche bun, served with one side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 E Bay St

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

John McGraw's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Husk

No reviews yet

Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.

