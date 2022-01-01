B. Matthew's Eatery
B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch in Savannah’s Historic District.
What started out as a casual deli and bakery has evolved into a full-service eatery with menus that feature a variety of traditional and New American-style dishes. We use fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients and source locally when possible.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
325 E Bay St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
325 E Bay St
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
John McGraw's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Husk
Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.