Husk Savannah
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.
Location
12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
