Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Husk Savannah

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue

Savannah, GA 31401

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.

12 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401

