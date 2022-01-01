Savannah American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Savannah
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy
|$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
|Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
|Classic French Toast
|$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
|Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
More about B & D Burgers Broughton
B & D Burgers Broughton
13 East Broughton Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|BROUGHTON
|$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
|Homemade Pickle Chips
|$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
|Bacon Cheddar Cheese
|$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Brisket Ravioli
|$24.00
|Lili's Salad
|$6.00
|Burger
|$10.00
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
621 Drayton St, Savannah
|Popular items
|CQ Avocado Toast
|$10.00
fresh smashed avocado on toast with radish, sourdough, tomato, feta, sesame seeds
|Forsyth Falafel
|$15.00
Spiced chickpea fritter, za’atar, Greek yogurt, cucumber
|CQ Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado on toast with citrus marinated feta, heirloom tomato & sesame seeds
More about CASTAWAYS
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
CASTAWAYS
7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$19.00
|Fries
|$4.00
|crab Soup
|$8.00
More about The Grey Market LLC
The Grey Market LLC
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|TGM Burger
caramelized onions, pickle, cheese, comeback sauce on a house-made potato bun and wedges
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Panko crusted chicken, bread & butter pickles, shallots, comeback sauce on a potato roll
|NYC
|$9.00
Bacon, egg and cheese on a house-made kaiser roll
More about Gaslight Group
Gaslight Group
325 E Bay Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|CHICKEN BACON GOUDA WRAP
|$10.00
As the name says! Plus lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole and ranch. Choice of one side.
|JUMBO WINGS
|$11.00
6 jumbo chicken wings, flash fried, naked or tossed in lemon pepper, carolina bbq, or 5 Spot 5 Pepper Sauce (HOT!), served with fries
|THE BASIC
|$10.50
Classic hamburger, with lettuce, tomato pickles, and onion. Add Cheese for $1. Choice of one side.
More about B & D Burgers Congress
B & D Burgers Congress
209 West Congress Street, Savannah
|Popular items
|MOON RIVER
|$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Provolone cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
Seasoned breaded mozzarella. Served with a side of hot marinara.
|Bacon Cheddar Cheese
|$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about Eggs Up Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
5710 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about Sunrise Chatham Parkway
Sunrise Chatham Parkway
1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300, Savannah
|Popular items
|Meat & 3
|$10.75
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.75
More about JThomas Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
JThomas Kitchen
4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah
|Popular items
|Shrimp + Grits Dinner
|$18.00
More about The Grey
The Grey
109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah
|Popular items
|Pie Of The Day
|$7.00
A slice of pie made with seasonal ingredients at The Grey
|Lettuces
|$14.00
Local lettuces served with anchovies and Sherry vinaigrette
|Okra Purloo
|$16.00
Ham hock and charred okra, served over Carolina Gold Rice
More about The Ordinary Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Ordinary Pub
118 E. Broughton St., Savannah
|Popular items
|E.M.K.
|$12.00
|Savannah
|6 pc.
|$8.00
More about Common Restaurant
Common Restaurant
118 E. Broughton St., Savannah
|Popular items
|BBQ Dinner for 4 5/3
|$50.00
Available for Pickup 5/3 between 10am & 2pm. Two racks of baby back ribs ready to reheat. Ready to bake southern mac & cheese and creamed corn casserole. Baker's Pride rolls. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Chocolate brownies. Choice of bottle wine or a six pack.
|Mushroom Pepper Pizza
|$14.00
House tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & garlic oil
|Pesto & Basil Pizza
|$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil