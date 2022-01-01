Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Savannah

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve cake

Sandfly BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sandfly BBQ

8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake Whole$50.00
More about Sandfly BBQ
B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side
Black-Eyed Pea Cake Sandwich$12.00
homemade black-eyed pea cakes, pepper jack, red onions, lettuce, tomato,
remoulade, wheat bread, served with one side
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

520wings

2705 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.1 (1882 reviews)
Takeout
POUND CAKE$4.99
LEMON POUND CAKE
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$4.99
More about 520wings
5 Spot Sandfly image

 

5 Spot Sandfly

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wicked Cakes$8.00
More about 5 Spot Sandfly
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Shrimp Cakes$14.00
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Wright Square Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Wright Square Cafe

21 W York St, Savannah

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.00
More about Wright Square Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Vault Kitchen & Market

2112 Bull St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuxedo Truffle Cake$9.00
More about The Vault Kitchen & Market
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

JThomas Kitchen

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake$6.00
More about JThomas Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR

301 W Jones St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pound Cake$8.95
My Freind, Tia's Famous Recipe, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Your Choice of Strawberry, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce
Six-Layer Carrot Cake$10.95
With a Silky Cream Cheese Frosting, Drizzled in Caramel Sauce, Topped with Sliced Almonds
More about CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
Banner pic

 

Little Duck Diner

150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE BURGER$16.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche bun, fries
CAKE$7.95
More about Little Duck Diner
Banner pic

 

Current Kitchen & Cocktails

7815 U.S. 80, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME CAKE$10.00
TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE$10.00
More about Current Kitchen & Cocktails
Banner pic

 

The Narra Tree

7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cassava Cake$6.00
More about The Narra Tree
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$8.00
Coco Cake$8.00
More about CASTAWAYS
Consumer pic

 

3 Tops BBQ

5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cake$5.00
Pound Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about 3 Tops BBQ
Banner pic

 

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

4 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME CAKE$10.00
CRAB CAKE$32.00
Mother of crab cake, fried green tomato
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Banner pic

 

Chocolate Bar

1 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.89
More about Chocolate Bar
Main pic

 

bar•food sports

4521 Habersham Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Club$16.00
More about bar•food sports
The 5 Spot Midtown image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Chz Cake$8.00
Wicked Cake Slice$8.00
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

520 Tavern

8820 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406, Savannah

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
Loaded Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about 520 Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

The Grey Market

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coffee Cake$3.00
More about The Grey Market

