Cake in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve cake
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sandfly BBQ
8413 Ferguson Ave, Savannah
|Coconut Cake Whole
|$50.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN
B. Matthew's Eatery
325 E Bay St, Savannah
|Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side
|Black-Eyed Pea Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
homemade black-eyed pea cakes, pepper jack, red onions, lettuce, tomato,
remoulade, wheat bread, served with one side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
520wings
2705 Bull St, Savannah
|POUND CAKE
|$4.99
LEMON POUND CAKE
|FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
|$4.99
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
|Crab & Shrimp Cakes
|$14.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Wright Square Cafe
21 W York St, Savannah
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$6.00
The Vault Kitchen & Market
2112 Bull St, Savannah
|Tuxedo Truffle Cake
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
JThomas Kitchen
4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah
|Cake
|$6.00
CRYSTAL BEER PARLOR
301 W Jones St, Savannah
|Fried Pound Cake
|$8.95
My Freind, Tia's Famous Recipe, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Your Choice of Strawberry, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce
|Six-Layer Carrot Cake
|$10.95
With a Silky Cream Cheese Frosting, Drizzled in Caramel Sauce, Topped with Sliced Almonds
Little Duck Diner
150 West Saint Julian Street, Savannah
|CRAB CAKE BURGER
|$16.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche bun, fries
|CAKE
|$7.95
Current Kitchen & Cocktails
7815 U.S. 80, Savannah
|KEY LIME CAKE
|$10.00
|TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
CASTAWAYS
7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Coco Cake
|$8.00
3 Tops BBQ
5796 Ogeechee Road, Savannah
|Coconut Cake
|$5.00
|Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|KEY LIME CAKE
|$10.00
|CRAB CAKE
|$32.00
Mother of crab cake, fried green tomato
The 5 Spot Midtown
4430 Habersham St, Savannah
|Strawberry Chz Cake
|$8.00
|Wicked Cake Slice
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
520 Tavern
8820 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406, Savannah
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.99
|Loaded Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.99