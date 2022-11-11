Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Bon Family 2011 Bull Street

review star

No reviews yet

2011 Bull street

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The 912
Build Your Own Bagel
BLTA (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado)

Bagel Sammies

Build Your Own Bagel

$2.25

A bagel and spread of your choice!

Weekly Special* "You Up?"

$12.00

Eggplant cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Red sauce, and Basil

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Herb Butter, Fried Egg, Cheddar

Lox & Schmear

Lox & Schmear

$12.00

Smoked salmon lox, scallion Cream cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber and Arugula

The 912

The 912

$9.00

Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar, and Herb Butter

Pimento Pig

Pimento Pig

$9.00

Fried Egg, Sausage, and Pimento Cheese

BLTA (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado)

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Garlic Aioli

The Bon Mi

$12.00

Roasted Pork Shoulder, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cucumber, Cilantro, and Jalapeńo Peppers

The Green Gosh

$9.00

Chicken breast, prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion and green goddess sauce.

The Parisian

$12.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, Whipped Brie, Herb Butter, and Raspberry Jam

Mediterranean Market (Vegan)

$12.00

Hummus, Olive Spread, Vegan Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, and Arugula

PB&J

$4.00

Jam + Peanut Butter + Bagel = A Classic!

More than one bagel

Choose 13 bagels
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$12.00

6 bagels: you choose!

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$24.00

13 Bagels!

Day Old Half Dozen

$6.00

Still yummy just a day older.

Sides

Fried Egg On The Side

Fried Egg On The Side

$1.00
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$2.00
Zapps: Voodoo

Zapps: Voodoo

$2.50

Lowcountry Kettle: Carolina Reaper

$2.50

Lowcountry Kettle: Mustard BBQ

$2.50

Lowcountry Kettle: Bloody Mary

$2.50

Lowcountry Kettle: Sea Salt

$2.50

Lowcountry Kettle: Spicy Pimento Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Lowcountry Kettle: Fried Pickle

$2.50Out of stock

Avocado Side

$2.00

Sweets

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll (Saturdays Only)

$4.25Out of stock

Available Saturdays!

Cornbread Cookie

$3.00

Muffin Top

$2.00

Spreads

2 oz Spreads

2 oz Spreads

8 oz Spreads

8 oz Spreads

Bottled Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Martinells Apple Juice

$3.50
Tropicana Apple Juice

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.00
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00
Citrus Biolyte

Citrus Biolyte

$3.85
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00
MONTANE Original Sparkling Water

MONTANE Original Sparkling Water

$2.00
MONTANE Grapefruit Peach

MONTANE Grapefruit Peach

$2.00
MONTANE Cucumber Lime

MONTANE Cucumber Lime

$2.00
Yerba Mate Bluephoria (15.5 oz)

Yerba Mate Bluephoria (15.5 oz)

$3.50
Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint (15.5 oz)

Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint (15.5 oz)

$3.50
Yerba Mate Revel Berry (15.5 oz)

Yerba Mate Revel Berry (15.5 oz)

$3.50

Tusk Cold Brew - Bodega Brew

$5.00

Tusk Cold Brew - Maple

$5.00

Tusk Cold Brew - Savannah Prailine

$5.00

Swell Juice

$8.00

Espresso, Coffee, and Tea

Bodega now offering Latte and specialty coffee!
Hot Coffee (Free Refills)

Hot Coffee (Free Refills)

$2.85

Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

*Local* The Coffee Fox Roasting Co. cold brew from the tap.

Bodega Brew

$5.50Out of stock

*Local* The Coffee Fox Roasting Co. cold brew with a splash of sweet vanilla and oat milk.

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$2.75

Italian Macchiato

$3.00

Hot (2 oz) Very 12'o clock pick me up! Steamed creamy milk, marked with espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75

Chai Latte

$3.75

Deliciously made with Oat milk.

Iced Thai Tea

$3.75

Iced and sweet! Made with almond milk.

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

A house brewed hibiscus tea mixed with a tart lemonade to create the perfect thirst quencher

Hot Tea (Hale's)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
96 oz Coffee Box

96 oz Coffee Box

$16.00

96 oz Coffee Box Sugar and Cream extra

Cream & Sugar for Coffee Box

Cream & Sugar for Coffee Box

$5.00

Sugar Packets and Half and Half

Grab & Go!

Hive Granola Lg

$14.00

Hive Granola Small

$6.00

Hot Honey

$10.00

Bodega Swag

Enamel Pin

$5.00

Big Bon T-shirt

$24.00

Bodega Tote Bag

$15.00

Baby Bon 4T Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

12oz MiiR x Bodega Travel Tumbler

$22.00

Bagels Sliced on Platters

All bagels come sliced and served on a platter.

Half Dozen

$16.50

6 Bagels of your choice. Sliced and on a platter.

Baker's Dozen

$30.00

13 Bagels of your choice. Sliced and on a platter.

8 oz. Spreads

Choose your spread.

8 oz Spreads

Platters

Veggie Platter

$25.00

Platter includes red onion, tomato, arugula, and cucumber. Serves 12-15 people.

1/2 lb. Salmon Platter

$45.00

Platter includes capers, red onion, tomato, arugula, and cucumber. Serves 8-12 people

1 lb. Salmon Platter

$85.00

Platter includes capers, red onion, tomato, arugula, and cucumber. Serves up to 16-24 people.

Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$95.00

Platter includes a total of 12 bagel sandwiches. 4 egg & cheese, 4 912, and 4 Pimento Pig.

Lunch Sandwich Platter

$110.00

Lunch platter includes a total of 12 bagel sandwiches. 4 BLTA, 4 Curry Chicken Salad, and 4 Gabafools.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$30.00

Platter serves 12 brown butter chocolate chip cookies.

Coffee & Beverages

96 oz. Hot Coffee

$16.00

96 oz. Cold Brew

$25.00

96 oz. Bodega Brew

$32.00

6 Bottles Orange Juice

$18.00

6 Bottles Apple Juice

$18.00

6 Cans Coke

$10.50

6 Cans Diet Coke

$10.50

6 Bottles Water

$9.00

6 Bottles Sweet Tea

$12.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Rolls (4 ct.)

$15.00

Glazed Yeast Rolls (9 ct.)

$12.00

Mini Pecan Pie (5”)

$6.00

Cranberry Apple Bread Pudding (5”)

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Bagel Shop by Day Pizza by Night Operating Hours: Bagel Breakfast & Lunch Wednesday - Saturday // 7:30 am-1:30 pm Pizza Dinner Wednesday - Saturday // 5 pm -9 pm

Website

Location

2011 Bull street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
Big Bon Family image
Big Bon Family image
Big Bon Family image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cuban Window
orange starNo Reviews
1116 Abercorn St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Vault Kitchen & Market - 2112 Bull St
orange starNo Reviews
2112 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Squirrel's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 298
2218 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Water Witch
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Ukiyo
orange starNo Reviews
2224 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Common Thread
orange star5.0 • 1,311
122 E. 37th Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston