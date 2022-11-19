Restaurant header imageView gallery
Squirrel's Pizza

298 Reviews

$$

2218 Bull Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Shareable

Wood Fired Jumbo Chicken Wings 6 Pieces

$12.95

Marinated and baked in Korean buffalo sauce.

Wood Fired Jumbo Chicken Wings 12 Pieces

$25.50

Marinated and baked in Korean buffalo sauce.

Baked Chevre

$8.95

Tangy goat cheese wood oven fired in organic Bianco Dinapoli tomato sauce and served with toasted baguette.

Green Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

$8.95

Pizza

Margaret

$10.95

Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella and Local Basil Puree

Pepperoni

$12.95

Ezzo's Cupping pepperoni.

Sausage

$12.95

House-Made Calabrian Chile Italian Sausage

Sausage + Pepperoni

$14.95

Made with House-Made Calabrian Chile Italian sausage and Ezzo's cupping pepperoni.

Grilled Pineapple + Smoked Bacon

$17.95

Grilled Pineapple + Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon

Wood Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$14.95

Made with seasonal veggies. "Selections Change Daily*

Primo

$16.95

Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic,

Hot Cherry Pepper

$15.95

Ezzo's Cupping Pepperoni and Mike's Hot Honey

Funghi

$16.95

Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic, Fresh Cream, and Green Onion

Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Italian Sausage and Onion

Benny Blanco

$12.95

Whole Milk Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Rosemary, Lemon Agrumato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Benny Blanco Royale

$17.95

Benny Blanco with Duck Leg Confit

Benny Blanco Vegetable

$14.95

Benny Blanco with seasonal veggies

Build Your Own

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak Panini

$13.75

Whole Milk Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Peppers with Housemade Scallion Boursin on Auspicious Country White

Soft Drinks

12oz Coke

$2.95

Can

12oz Diet Coke

$2.95

Can

12oz Sprite

$2.95

Can

Sweet Tea

$2.75

UNsweet Tea

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:58 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2218 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

