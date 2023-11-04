Klom Klom Thai 7201 Hodgson Memorial Drive Suite C
7201 Hodgson Memorial Drive Suite C
Savannah, GA 31406
Popular Items
- KLOM KLOM DUMPLING$9.00
Steamed Dumpling shrimp & pork, green onion, carrot, Shiitake mushroom served with black sweet & sour sauce
- BASIL CHICKEN & FRIED EGG$16.00
The most delicious dish in Thailand is made from ground chicken, fresh garlic, basil leave, white onion, and fried egg on the top
- CRISPY TARO WANTON$10.00
Fried taro, mince pork, wrapped in a wonton wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce
CHIM CHIM (STARTERS)
- BASIL ROLL$9.00
Green Lettuce, pressed pork, shrimp, carrot, basil, cilantro, and noodle served with peanut sauce
- HONEY GARLIC WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS 3$9.00
Deep-fried whole 3 wings with Thai sauce
- PANKO CRISPY TOFU (V)$10.00
Awesome fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, ground peanut
- SPRING ROLL$8.00
Wheat flour, glass noodles, shredded cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, green onions minced chicken and white pepper (NO MSG ADDED)
- POT STICKER + CHEESE$10.00
Crispy dumplings, Minced pork, cabbage, green onion, wrapped in wheat flour, served with black sweet & sour sauce
- BEEF JERKY, STICKY RICE$15.00
Crazy Thai Beef Jerky + Sticky Rice Drying the beef and the deep frying it comes with a special sauce
- PLA_MURG_YANG$12.00
Grilled fresh Calamari serve seafood sauce
- COOK_KI_MAO (CHEF SPECIAL)$10.00
Stir-fried cabbage with fish sauce & Garlic
- CHICKEN SATAY$12.00
Grilled Chicken skewers served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad
TOM TOM (SOUP)
- TOM ZAAP ISAN$15.00Out of stock
Pork Rib with Authentic spicy & sour soup on top of cilantro
- Tom Yum$4.00
Spicy & Sour soup, with lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, lemon juice, cilantro
- Tom Kah$4.00
Spicy & Sour Coconut milk based soup, with lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, lemon juice, cilantro
YUM YUM (SALAD)
- KLOM KLOM SALAD$13.00
Grilled Salmon with spring mixed, carrot, cucumber, cherry tomato, apple, red onion
- TUM TARD$27.00
Papaya salad, a choice of (Thai nor Lao) come with pork sausage, boiled eggs, noodles, bean sprouts, and pork rind
- NAM TOK NUER (THAI BEEF SALAD)$16.00
Tender strips of steak tossed in a sweet, sour, spicy dressing with a ground roasted rice, cilantro, onions, cook the steak over the grill or on the stovetop.
- YUM WOON SEN$16.00
Thai glass noodles with fresh chili, garlic, sugar, limes, fish sauce, minced chicken, seafood, and veggies, garnish with roasted peanut
- LARB GAI (CHICKEN SALAD)$14.00
Ground chicken, cilantro, green onions, red onions, ground roasted rice, and lime juice
- SOMTUM LUANG PRA BANG (LAO PAPAYA SALAD)$15.00
For the dish we used fermented fish sauce, shrimp paste for the main ingredient, to be more Authentic, slide Green young papaya, carrots, cherry tomato, and Lao papaya sauce.
- SOMTUM THAI (PAPAYA SALAD, PEANUT)$14.00
Chop green young papaya, with fresh chili, cherry tomatoes, fresh lime, carrot, roasted peanut, served with Thai Dressing
- SALMON THAI TA$12.00
Sashimi Salmon with chili sauce, fresh chili, lime, cilantro, fresh garlic
SIDE
WAN-WAN (DESSERT)
FORK & KNIFE
- GARLIC PRAWNS$25.00
- KA-NAH MOO KROB (PAD CRISPY PORK BELLY)$19.00
Crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli with stir-fried sauce, fresh chili, with house sauce
- KLOM KLOM FRIED RICE CHINESE BROCCILI$15.00
Jasmine Rice, white onions, scallion, choice of protein
- GROUND BEEF BASIL$17.00
Ground beef Basil, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, This is Spicy
- CRISPY LIME CHICKEN$15.00
Deep fried, batter- dipped chicken, sautéed with ginger, garlic, cilantro, green onions, and basil, in a homemade chili lime sauce, served with assorted veggies.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$18.00
- OCEAN SEAFOOD$28.00
- ORANGE CHICKEN$16.59
KLOM KLOM & MIXED RACE
- YUM PORK SAUSAGE$14.00
Pork sausage (Moo yor) fresh chili, palm sugar, lime juice , fish sauce, red onion, long leaves cilantro (spicy)
- YUM PORK BELLY$16.00
Pork Belly, red onion, long leaves of Cilantro, lime juice, fresh chili
- STIR-FRIED VEGGIES$15.00
Snow peas, Napa cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, baby corn, and mushroom served with rice
- SPAGHETTI KEE MAO MOO KROB$20.00
Spaghetti noodles, crispy pork belly, red bell pepper, Chinese broccoli, peppercorn pickles, onion, basil, garlic, black pepper
GANG GANG (CURRY)
SEN SEN/ BA MEE (NOODLES)
- SMALL BOAT NOODLES RIB$9.00
Thailand’s Most famous noodles soup, Fresh Thin Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout, pork rib, meatballs garnish pork rind, garlic, black pepper, scallion, cilantro
- LARGE BOAT NOODLES RIB$29.00
Thai-style noodle dish with a strong flavor, huge pork rib, meatballs garnished pork rind, garlic, black pepper, scallion, cilantro Thailand’s Most famous noodles soup Fresh Thin Rice Noodles, Bean Sprout
- SUKIYAKI THAI HAENG$16.00
Glass noodles, chicken, egg, carrot, Napa cabbage, celery, Chinese Broccoli
- SUKHOTHAI NOODLES SOUP (TOM YUM)$16.00
Authentic Spicy & Sour Noodles, (egg noodles or thin rice noodles) minced chicken, fish ball, ground peanut, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, green onion, cilantro,
- KONG AOB WOON SEN$25.00
Glass noodles, Georgia Shrimps (local shrimps wild caught) with head cooked with special sauce, bacon, scallion,ginger, black pepper
- PAD THAI (GF)$16.00
Fresh Pho noodles, egg, scallion , bean sprouts sautéed in a homemade tamarind sauce, garnished with ground peanut, carrots, bean sprouts, and a slice of lime
- PAD SEE EW$16.00
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, choice of protein
- DUCK CHIANGMAI KHAO SOI$20.00
Egg Noodles served in the Northern Thai curry sauce
- CHAIXI BA MEE KIAO$16.00
Wanton dumpling with egg noodles
- RAD NAH MEE GROB MOO NUM$19.00
Chewy, tender wide rice noodles drenched in a tasty gravy with egg, crispy noodle
- ISAN KLOM KLOM KUY TEAW HAENG$16.00
Fresh Pho noodles, ground chicken, Chinese broccoli, meatball, green onion, cilantro topped with ground peanut
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With your pleasure serving y’all
