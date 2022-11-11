Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Spot Sandfly

review star

No reviews yet

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1

Savannah, GA 31406

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Spot Classic Burger
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Flash fried, tossed with bacon, lemon, parmesan, and garlic

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

hand-breaded, with garlic herb goat cheese, remoulade, and microgreens

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand-breaded dill spears - served with buttermilk ranch

8 Piece Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Eight wings, flash fried, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Caprese Salad

$8.00

cherry heirloom tomatoes, baby mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction drizzle

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

Blackened Atlantic salmon, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red radish, cucumbers, goat cheese

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$16.00

Blackened flat iron steak, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, and cucumbers over mixed greens

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Hand-breaded tenders,mixed greens, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens

House Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, sprouts

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, lemon shallot vinaigrette

Burgers

$16.00

Tried & True! Double stacked patties, grilled onions, bacon, pepperjack on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

$15.00

Double stacked patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 5 Spot Sauce

$15.00

marinated & roasted portabella mushrooms, spinach, basil pesto, swiss, sun-dried tomato jam

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato

$12.00

Our famous apple-pecan chicken salad, with lettuce and tomato in a wheat wrap.

$15.00

Mojo pulled pork, ham, house-made pickles, yellow mustard, and swiss on a pressed hoagie

Hot Honey Chicken Sammy

$14.00

Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun

$15.00

choose grilled chicken or shaved lamb & beef, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, house-made tzatziki, feta, warm pita

$17.00

smashed avocado, capers, red onions, tomatoes, red radish, over toasted wheat

$15.00

philly steak, grilled peppers & onions, pepper jack, hoagie

Plates

$17.00

Eight large shrimp, stone-ground grits, tasso ham, cherry heirloom tomatoes, smoked bacon collard greens, pepper jack, green onions, white wine cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Buttermilk-battered cod, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, lemon - served with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded and served with french fries

$15.00

Brussels sprouts, carrots, roasted cauliflower, edamame, avocado, sunflower seeds, red radish, gremolata

$16.00

hand-breaded with black pepper gravy, served with homestyle mashed potatoes and bacon smoked collard greens

$18.00

rigatoni with mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, cherry heirloom tomatoes and spinach in a basil pesto sauce, topped with parmesan

$17.00

Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ, mac & cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and a corn muffin

$16.00

topped with homestyle rosemary mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and bacon smoked collard greens

Sides

$0.50

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00
Side Collard Greens

$4.00

Braised with bacon!

$4.00

$5.00

$9.00

$9.00

$5.00

$9.00

$2.00

$3.00

$2.00Out of stock

$8.00

$2.00

$5.00

Kids' Lunch / Dinner

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

$5.00

Dessert

$8.00

Brownie with ice cream

$6.00

$6.00Out of stock

$3.00Out of stock

$6.00Out of stock

$5.00Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

Togo Drinks

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

$2.50

Cutlery and Condiments

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA. The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah, GA 31406

