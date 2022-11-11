5 Spot Sandfly
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA. The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1, Savannah, GA 31406