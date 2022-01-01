Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antojo Latino

594 Reviews

$$

44 posey st

SAVANNAH, GA 31406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZER

Antojo Tostones

$6.54

(Tostones with tomatoes, onions and avocado topped with melted mozzarella cheese.)

Tostones with one choice of meat

$8.41

(Beef, chicken, or pork crackling)

Tostones with shrimp

$9.34

Tostones Mix

$12.15

Tostones creole sauce

$8.95

Chorizo

$4.95

Aborrajados

$6.95

Maduros con queso

$8.95

Ham Croquettes

$3.95

Chicharron

$8.95

Papa Criolla

$7.48

Mussels

$10.95

Morcilla

$5.99

Surullos

$3.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

EMPANADAS

3 Empanadas

$4.40

Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.

10 Empanadas

$14.25

Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.

20 Empanadas

$27.95

Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.

SOUP

Small (sopa pequena)

$5.95

Ask for the soup of the day! (your choice of avocato or corn cake)

Medium (sopa mediana

$6.95

Ask for the soup of the day! (your choice of avocato or corn cake)

Big (sopa grande)

$12.25

Ask for the soup of the day! (your choice of avocato or corn cake)

KIDS (2-12)

Antojo kids plate

$7.25

(Delicious red beans, white rice, grilled steak, or chicken and plantain.

Quesadilla and fries

$7.25

Chicken fingers and fries

$7.25

Quesadilla con pollo

$10.95

Chicken Fingers Adulto

$10.75

SALADS

Antojo BIG SALAD

$5.25

(Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber)

Grilled chicken Antojo Salad

$10.95

Grilled steak Antojo salad

$13.95

Grilled shrimp Antojo Salad

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

SIDES

Fries (Papas fritas)

$3.00

Fried green plantains (Tostones)

$3.50

Yucca (Yuca)

$3.50

Sweet plantains (Maduro)

$3.50

Antojo Small salad

$2.75

Black beans (Frijol negro)

$2.75

Red beans (Frijol rojo)

$2.75

White rice (Arroz blanco)

$2.75

Egg (Huevo)

$1.95

Avocado (Aguacate)

$2.50

Yellow rice (Arroz amarrillo)

$3.25

Corn Cake

$4.95

Scrambled egg (Huevo revuelto)

$3.25

Limon

$0.50

Mayoketchup

$0.50

Aji

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Shrimp

$5.00

Guacamole

$1.50

Queso

$2.00

Cebolla

$1.00

Caldo

$2.00

Pineapple Sauce

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Salsa Criolla

$2.75

Big Chimichurri

$4.00

Ropa Vieja

$7.00

Aji Grande

$3.00

Arroz Con Frijoles

$3.50

Arroz Con Gandules

$25.00

Mayonesa

$0.50

Ajo Sauce

$0.50

Chimichurri Medium

$5.00

ANTOJO TRADITIONAL

Bandeja Paisa

$20.95

(Traditonal colombian dish with delicious red beans, white rice, colombian sausage, pork crackling, grilled steak, fried egg, plantain, corn cake and avocado)

Mini Bandeja

$15.95

Antojo Small Bites (Picada Pequena)

$15.25

Antojo Big Bites (Picada Grande)

$29.25

(All of our favorites in one dish comes with pork chunks, colombian sausage, pork cracklings, plantain, yucca, potato, corn cake, tomatoes, lemon, pico de gallo, and antojo sauce)

Parrillada

$35.95

(Traditional colombian grill comes with skirt steak, pork chop, chicken, shrimp, colombian sausage, morvilla, corn cake, potatoe, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and antojo sauce.)

Arepa Todo

$11.95

(Corn cake with shredded beef, chicken, pork crackling, and cheese

Arepa La Tricolor

$8.95

(An open corn cake with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cheese and cilantro sauce. One choice of meat: beef, chicken or shrimp)

Arepa salad

$5.25

Arepa with butter

$3.45

Arepa with cheese

$4.45

Arepa with one side

$7.95

(Shredded beef, chicken, sausage, or pork cracking with cheese

Arepa with shrimp

$8.95

Arepa salad

$7.95

(Lettuce, tomatoes, avovado, onions, cheese and ranch dressing)

Reina Pepiada

$7.95

(Shredded chicken, avocado, mayonnaise, and cheese)

Arepa Chocolo

$5.25

MOFONGOS

Mofongo Plain

$8.25

(Fried green plantain with garlic)

Mofongo with fried pork crackling

$14.95

(Optional salad)

Mofongo with pork chunks

$14.95

(Optional salad)

Mofongo with shrimp

$17.95

(In a Garlic and white wine sauce or Creole sauce) (optional salad)

SALTADOS

Steak Saltado

$15.25

Saute steak, chicken or shrimp marinated in soy sauce and garlic mixed with fries, tomatoes, onions, and white rice on the side.

Shrimp Saltado

$17.25

Mix Saltado

$21.25

(Steak, Chicken, and shrimp)

Chicken Saltado

$15.25

STEAKS

Sauteed beef with garlic and onions (Vaca frita)

$16.95

Cuban style beef (Ropa vieja)

$16.95

Broiled top flank steak in creole sauce (Sobrebarriga)

$16.95

Antojo sirlion (Bistec a caballo)

$16.95

Grilled steak with sauteed onions (Carne asada)

$18.25

Skirt steak (Churrasco)

$23.95

Patron skirt and shrimp

$27.95

(Shrimp scampi in garlic butter and white wine sauce)

Volcano skirt steak

$27.95

(Shrimp scampi in garlic butter and cream)

PORK

Fried pork chunks (Carne frita)

$15.95

Pork crackling (Chicharron)

$15.95

Pork chop (Chuleta de cerdo)

$15.95

Rice With Chorizo

$11.95

Rice Mix

$18.95

SEAFOOD

Shrimp colombian ceviche

$14.75

(Cooked shrimp in tomato sauce, onions, tomatoes, limon, and cilantro)

Shrimp colombian cocktail

$14.75

(Cooked shrimp with mayonnaise and tomato sauce)

Citrus shrimp ceviche

$14.75

(Cooked shrimp with limon, cilantro, onions, tomatoes)

Picada Seafood

$41.95

Rice With Shrimp

$14.95

Rice Seafood

$22.95

FISH

Snapper 1 POUND

$24.25

Snapper 2 POUND

$29.25

Fish filet

$15.25

(Fried or in white wine sauce)

Shrimp scampi

$18.95

(In garlic butter and white wine sauce)

Fish filet with shrimp

$21.95

(Scampi in garlic butter and white wine sauce)

Tilapia Entera

$16.95

CHICKEN

Grilled chicken lunch (11am to 3pm)

$10.95

Grilled chicken churrasco (Churrasco de pollo)

$15.95

Rice with chicken (Yellow rice with shredded chicken and vegetables)

$11.95

Sweet Corn With Cheese And Grilled Chicken

$10.95

DESSERT

Flan de caramelo

$5.25

Flan de queso

$5.25

Genovesa (Tres leches)

$5.25

Churros con helado

$5.25

Brevas con arequipe

$5.25

Flan De Coco

$5.25

Cup Helado

$5.25

Brownie With Ice Cream

$5.00

Hot Chocolate With Cheese

$4.25

Merengon

$4.25

Suspiro

$2.50

Empanadas Dulces

$5.25

Helado Salpicon

$4.25

Helado Coco

$4.25

Whole Genovesa

$60.00

Genovesa No Mermelada

$50.00

Flan Entero

$50.00

Especiales

Especial Del Dia

$12.75

Especial De Friday

$17.95

Especial De Sunday

$24.25

Especial Pernil

$16.00

Sancocho De Pescado

$22.25

Tilapia Friday

$15.00

Tamal

$19.95

Pan Guava

$12.00

Pan Queso

$12.00

Buñuelos

$2.25

Pan De Bono

$2.75

Empanizado Pork

$18.25

Papa Rellena

$8.95

Champus

$12.00

Panela Con Queso

$4.50

Crema De Marisco

$20.95

Sandwich Cubano

$10.95

Especial Salmon

$15.95

Lechona

$16.00

Cafe

$20.00

Especial Empanizado

$14.95

Salpicon

$8.00

DRINKS

Agua Con Limon

$0.50

Water *

Parcha Juice

$2.85

Soda

$2.20

Guayaba Juice

$2.85

Mango Juice

$2.85

Mora Juice

$2.85

Guanabana Juice

$2.85

Pineapple Juice

$2.85

Tropical juice with milk

$3.95

Coke

$2.20

Panela con limon

$2.50

Tamarindo Juice

$2.85

Diet coke

$2.20

Sprite

$2.20

Pink lemonade

$2.20

Iced tea

$2.20

Ginger ale

$2.25

Water

$1.00

Manzana

$2.99

Colombiana

$2.99

Uva

$2.99

Inca kola

$2.99

Pony malta

$2.99

Apple juice

$1.95

Orange juice

$1.95

Coffee

$1.50

Hot tea

$2.20

Milo

$3.95

Coffee with milk

$2.20

Jugo Mix

$7.45

Milk

$1.25

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Jarra Jugo

$30.00

Jarra Panela

$20.00

BEER

STELLA

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

XX

$3.75

MILLER

$3.75

BLUE MOON

$3.75

Modelo Draft

$3.75

PITCHER BEER 64 OZ

$13.00

PITCHER BEER 32 OZ

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelada Draft

$5.25

Pitcher Refajo

$19.00

Botella

$80.00

Media Botella

$30.00

Botella A

$70.00

Refajo

$6.75

Refajo*

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

WINE

SANGRIA

$10.00

PITCHER SANGRIA

$27.00

GLASS OF WINE

$6.00

WINE BOTTLE

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44 posey st, SAVANNAH, GA 31406

Directions

Gallery
Antojo Latino image
Antojo Latino image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Narra Tree - 7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,578
205 East Montgomery Cross Road Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Sushi Zen SouthSide
orange star4.5 • 359
1100 Eisenhower Dr Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
The Cafe on 63rd
orange starNo Reviews
513 E 63rd St Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
5 Spot Sandfly
orange starNo Reviews
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1 Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAVANNAH

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAVANNAH
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston