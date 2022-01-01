Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

440 Reviews

$$

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Savannah, GA 31410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp & Chips- Tuesday
Cheesesteak Flatbread
Country Fried Steak- Thursday

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lili's Salad

$6.00

Chopped Lamb and Beef Salad

$14.00

Seared Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Curries

Tandoori Spiced Salmon Curry

$16.00

All Vegetable Curry

$13.00

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Coastal Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Naan Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Seared Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye Tacos

$13.00

Sandwiches

Spiced Crab & Shrimp Cake Sand

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Burger

$12.00

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Slaw

$2.00

Side Lili's Salad

$4.00

Side Seaweed Salad

$2.00

Side Shirazi Salad

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.30

Naan Bread

$1.00

Dinner Bread

Side Veggies

$6.00

Lunch Specials

Potstickers

$10.00

Soup Combo

$14.00

Cup Soup du Jour

$800.00

Daily Lunch Plate Specials

Shrimp & Chips- Tuesday

$9.99

Beef Pot Roast-Wednesday

$9.99

Fish and Chips - Friday

$9.99

Country Fried Steak- Thursday

$9.99

Shrimp And Grits- Saturday

$9.99

Lunch Starters

Crispy Calamari

$8.00

Crispy Oyster

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Tempura Mushrooms

$8.00

Flatbreads

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$15.00

Veggie Melt Flatbread

$12.00

Chopped Lamb and Beef Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

N/A Bevs

NO Drink

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UnSweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Virgin Cocktail

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Seltzer

$2.50

!/2 & !/2 Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lili's Restaurant on Wilmington Island welcomes everyone to enjoy refined cuisine in a casual atmosphere. Menu items range from classic French, to local southern favorites, and includes a unique mix of flavors from Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines. Voted Best Islands Restaurant 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018! Our products are local, hormone-free and sustainable. Bring your family and friends!

Website

Location

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410

Directions

Gallery
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

JThomas Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 230
4700 US-80 Suite E Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
Rocky’s NY Deli
orange star4.8 • 218
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3 Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
CASTAWAYS
orange star4.6 • 719
7360 Skidaway Rd Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Coco's Tybee Island - Tybee Island
orange starNo Reviews
1 Old US Hwy 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
4430 Habersham St Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Restaurant - Tybee
orange star4.0 • 753
1511 Butler Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston