Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
440 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lili's Restaurant on Wilmington Island welcomes everyone to enjoy refined cuisine in a casual atmosphere. Menu items range from classic French, to local southern favorites, and includes a unique mix of flavors from Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines. Voted Best Islands Restaurant 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018! Our products are local, hormone-free and sustainable. Bring your family and friends!
Location
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410
Gallery