Bambino's

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd • $

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Salad Bar & Cup of Soup$7.50
Chicken Salad$7.00
Kid Grilled Cheese$5.00
Dubby Pastrami$8.00
Sweet Tea$2.50
Roast Beef$8.00
Pepsi$2.50
Turkey Club$8.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.00
Bowl of Soup$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

Bartlesville OK

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
