Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi

76C Jobs Ln

Popular Items

Sashimi
Two Pieces Per Order without Rice
Montauk Scallop Roll$16.00
Local Sea Scallop, Tobiko, Mayo
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado
Maki Avocado$8.00
Avocado
Seaweed on the outside
Szechuan Spicy Chicken Gyoza$18.00
Garlic Chili Oil, Scallions
6 per order
Honey Soy Ginger Salmon$30.00
sauteed string beans, wasabi mashed potatoes
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll$14.00
Tempura Fried Shrimp with Avocado
Nigiri
One Piece Per Order with Rice
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.00
tempura batter, creamy spicy sauce, scallion, sesame seeds
Bang Bang Chicken$26.00
Crispy Organic Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Sautéed Broccoli, White Rice
76C Jobs Ln

Southampton NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
