Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1205 Highway 17 N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1205 Highway 17 N
Surfside Beach SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beer 30 Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Hyena
"Hand crafted and wood fired flatbread pizza made with local fresh ingredients and handmade sauces. All of our pizzas are 10" Neapolitan-style and made with Love. Large craft beer selection and creative cocktails"
Gracious Pig - Surfside
Rustic smoke house serving up amazing Brisket, Ribs, Pulled pork, and more! Full bar and daily specials keep things fun and fresh
Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!