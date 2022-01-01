Bar Code Burgers
Bar Code Burgers is the premier destination for award-winning, hand-crafted burgers. We exceed customer expectations with exceptional service, a sports fan based and fun-loving upscale atmosphere, unique one-of-a-kind event experiences, and a proprietary chef’s menu. Also, we promote our local breweries, distilleries, and foods through expanding our distinguished menu.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1590 E. Flamingo Road • $$
1590 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
