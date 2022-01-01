Go
Toast

Bayou Smokehouse & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

130 Main St E • $$

Avg 3.9 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Hot Dog$6.50
One Side Plate$3.75
Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
Smokehouse Combo$23.00
Brisket Fajitas$18.00
Pink Lemonade$2.50
Salad Bob's King Ranch$13.00
House Side Salad$8.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Chopped Brisket, Sliced Onion, & Pickle Served on Texas Toast
Sliced Brisket Po'Boy$12.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

130 Main St E

Banner Elk NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pedalin’ Pig Banner Elk

No reviews yet

Serving some of the High Country's best barbecue and sides. Full Bar, Catering, and Delivery available.

Grandview Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Making the world a better place, 1 plate at a time!!

Café Violette

No reviews yet

Relaxed French Fare in Blowing Rock

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston