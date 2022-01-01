Go
Bent Prop Pub

Restaurant & Pub with a unique food and drink menu that you'll love, overlooking beautiful Coldwater Lake!

PIZZA

632 Lake Drive

Avg 4.4 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Jumbo Fantailed shrimp with a seasoned breading, crusted with shredded coconut and served with a sweet chili sauce.
Wharf Burger$15.00
Wharf Burger grilled with cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. served with House Fries.
Steak Bites$12.00
8oz hand cut beef filet pieces marinated and grilled.
12" Meat Lover's$21.00
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage on an Artisan crust.
12" Cheese$16.00
Make it your own, just the way you like!
French Fries$3.00
Crispy Battered French Fries!
Quesadilla$12.00
Southwest seasoned chicken, cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and southwest sauce. served with fiesta rice.
Cuban$13.00
Slow smoked pulled pork bacon mix, fresh sliced ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, dill pickle chips all toasted on a French bread bun.
Balsamic Onion Jam Burger$16.00
BONELESS BASKET$12.00
Live Music
Takeout

Live Music
Takeout

Location

632 Lake Drive

Coldwater MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
