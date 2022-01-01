Bent Prop Pub
Restaurant & Pub with a unique food and drink menu that you'll love, overlooking beautiful Coldwater Lake!
PIZZA
632 Lake Drive
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
632 Lake Drive
Coldwater MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Two Bandits Brewing Co. - New
Come in and enjoy!
Brewskies Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Caruso's Restaurant
Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!
The Seven Deuce
Come on in and enjoy!