Bernini's Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

7550 Fay Ave. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Picata$23.90
Grilled chicken breast, garlic, lemon, capers, parsley, white wine, served with spaghetti and sauteed spinach.
Chicken Parmigiana$23.90
spaghetti marinara
Pepperoni$18.00
pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
24 Hour Braised Beef Short Ribs$29.90
gremolata, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Little Ceasar$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan
Salmon Alla Griglia$27.90
grilled salmon, honey dijon glaze, butternut squash risotto, asparagus
Margherita$18.00
Roasted plum tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Traditional cheese.$15.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
Side Meatballs$9.50
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7550 Fay Ave.

La Jolla CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
