Berry Knoll Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
70 North Central Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
70 North Central Street
Colorado City AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Edge Of The World Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza
Take and bake pizzas made fresh for every order!
Dulivia Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!!
Switchback Grille
Come in and enjoy!!