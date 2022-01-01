Go
Berry Knoll Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

70 North Central Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered with nacho cheese sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, olives and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Hot Case Breadsticks$5.00
$Ranch 3 oz$0.75
16" Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Meat Lovers Calzone$9.00
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and sausage. Cooked until golden brown.
Fresh Baked Breadsticks$5.00
Fresh Pepperoni Calzone$9.00
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Cooked until golden brown.
Pretzel Bites$7.00
8 pretzel bites, salted and baked fresh. Served with a side of nacho cheese.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce or seasoned. Served with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery.
Fresh Supreme Calzone$9.00
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions and green peppers. Cooked until golden brown.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

70 North Central Street

Colorado City AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
