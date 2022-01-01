Go
Beshock Ramen East Village

Come in and enjoy!

1288 Market Street

Popular Items

Curry Ramen With Katsu$16.95
Japanese style curry broth. Chicken Katsu, seasoned half egg, corn, green onion
Chicken Ramen$13.95
Chicken broth with shio base, whole wheat noodles. Chiciken chashu, seasoned half egg, menma, spinach and green onion
Miso$14.95
Pork broth with miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Garlic Edamame$5.95
Vegan Ramen$13.95
Soy base vegetable broth top with sesame and chili oil. Tofu, veggies (cherry tomatoes, asparagus, cauliflower, broccoli, grilled corn)
Gyoza$8.00
T Black Ramen$14.95
Pork broth with shoyu base, top with black garlic oil.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, menma, green onion
Umami Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with shio gyokai base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
Tan Tan$14.95
Pork broth with sesame spicy chili base.
Spicy ground pork, bok choy, green onion, chili strings
Spicy Miso$15.95
Pork broth with spicy miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Location

1288 Market Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
