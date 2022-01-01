Billy's Bakery

Go
Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

Popular Items

Banana Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Van/Choco Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Carrot Cupcake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.
Contains NUTS.
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Confetti (VAN) Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
410 Columbus Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
